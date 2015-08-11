ANZ is bringing in execs from Twitter and PayPal to advise it on technology

Photo: Getty Images

Advancing its tech agenda, ANZ has established a tech panel with executives from a number of companies including Twitter and PayPal to advise the bank’s board on emerging digital trends.

The panel includes Twitter’s managing director of online sales, Aliza Knox, Paypal head of strategic development, Don Kingsborough, former Procter & Gamble CIO Filippo Passerini and Dimension Data senior VP Gerard Florian.

The group, which was formed after a bunch of the bank’s senior execs went to the US, will be tasked with advising the board on tech, digital and social media trends which could affect ANZ’s strategic directions.

“The Board and our senior executive team recently visited the West Coast of the United States to consolidate our understanding and refine our approach to digital transformation. The meetings also helped deepen our understanding of the opportunities that emerging technologies are creating to better support our customers,” ANZ Chairman David Gonski said.

“The financial services industry is now undergoing rapid change driven by advances in digital technology. The aim of establishing this advisory group is to ensure the Board and management have access to external perspectives, specialist insights and trusted advice to ensure we successfully navigate future opportunities and challenges.”

The ANZ International Technology and Digital Business Advisory Panel will meet quarterly with the board’s technology committee.

