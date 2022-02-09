Cafe spending is down 40% on pre-pandemic levels in capital cities, new ANZ data shows, as COVID continues to impact consumer and business confidence

customer self service order drink menu with tablet screen at cafe counter bar,seller coffee shop accept payment by mobile.digital lifestyle concept.Blank space for display of design

Remote work is continuing to impact the hospitality sector in major Australian cities.

ANZ spending data shows cafe transactions are running at 40% of pre-COVID-19 levels and around half of pre-Delta levels.

Lockdowns are over but Australians continuing to work from home in major cities is impacting the economic recovery of the hospitality sector, with cafe spending well below pre-pandemic levels.

New ANZ spending data shows cafe transactions are running at 40% of pre-COVID levels and around half of pre-Delta levels, suggesting the persistence of remote work was continuing to hamper hospitality.

The numbers showed while spending was down across Sydney and Melbourne, smaller cities like Adelaide and Perth appeared to be less affected.

Adelaide Timbrell, senior economist at ANZ, said the trends were likely to continue without a concerted push to return workers to CBDs.

“The ongoing popularity of remote work combined with the risk of future COVID outbreaks makes it likely that the share of spending that happens online and near residential areas rather than CBDs will remain elevated,” Timbrell said.

Overall consumer spending was 18% higher this past week compared with the first days of January, suggesting that falling case numbers of the Omicron variant were translating to increased consumer spending.

The data also showed online food spending continued to trump in-person purchases.

The share of online spending on dining/takeaway grew to 11% in the week to Saturday, 3 percentage points higher than pre-Delta levels.

ANZ’s figures continue trends seen in January, when the bank reported that following the Christmas period spending at bars, cafes and restaurants across the country fell 24% between Christmas Eve and the week ending on January 2.

This marked a considerable drop compared to declines of between 18% and 20% over previous years, and an even smaller drop at the end of 2019.

However this data reflects the post-Christmas period when Omicron case numbers were surging by the tens of thousands each day.

The figures also follow the release of the Commonwealth Bank’s latest Household Spending Intentions (HSI) Index on Tuesday, which showed a 10% decline in January compared to December.

CBA data showed entertainment spending was down 21%, followed by household services at 14.4%.

Overall, however, the index was 1.4% higher than this time last year.

But Stephen Halmarick, chief economist at CBA, said its analysis suggested the hit from Omicron appeared to be transitory amid the wider economic recovery.

“It is no surprise that spending intentions fell more than normal in January due to the spread of Omicron, with the biggest declines seen in the retail, entertainment and household services sectors,” Halmarick said.

“Despite this the index remains 1.4% higher year on year, supporting our view that the economy continues to recover from the worst of the Covid-related slowdown,” he said.

Halmarick said the bank’s latest card spending data for the week ending February 4 showed an improvement in consumer spending into early February, with CBA expecting the economy to grow by close to 5% in 2022.

Commenting on the announcement NSW would roll out a support package for businesses impacted by the Omicron wave, the Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) said the ‘shadow lockdown’ created by consumers opting out of spending on hospitality had had a major impact.

“The focus now also needs to be on rebuilding consumer and business confidence,” chief executive of Ai Group Innes Willox said at the time.

“The dollars need to be matched by a concerted effort by governments to start putting the pandemic behind us,” Willox said, adding that government support would be crucial to keeping businesses afloat.

“Payroll relief and the range of other measures will help businesses get back on their feet after a subdued summer where consumer confidence and demand have been suppressed,” he said.