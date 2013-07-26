ANZ Has Made A "Gutsy" $1 Billion Play On Gina Rinehart's Roy Hill Mine

According to a report in the Australian Financial Review, ANZ has lent Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting $1 billion in the form of a commercial loan.
But, according to a source cited by the AFR, the loan carries a lot of risk.
“It’s a pretty gutsy play by ANZ because if the funding doesn’t emerge, their only collateral will be a partially built project.
“That’s risky, right. That’s not even project financing. There’s huge aggression to come in on that commercial tranche.”
The money is bridging finance for the long-stalled Roy Hill mine, which looks increasingly likely to start production soon.
Rinehart is reportedly looking for $3 billion in debt from commercial banks for Roy Hill.
