ANZ Has Just Named Former Deutsche Exec Mary MacLeod As Its New Institutional Banking CFO

ANZ today announced Mary MacLeod will be its new CFO for international and institutional banking.

Reporting directly to ANZ’s CFO Shayne Elliott and institutional banking CEO Andrew Géczy, MacLeod will be responsible for managing the financial performance and regulatory reporting across the bank’s 33 markets.

MacLeod was ICBC International’s deputy CEO and has worked in a number of senior executive roles at Deutsche Bank in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

“Mary’s significant international banking experience coupled with her strong understanding of the regulatory landscape in our key regions will bring additional strength to both our finance and IIB leadership teams,” Elliott said.

Starting the new job in October, MacLeod will be based in Hong Kong before relocating to Melbourne.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.