ANZ Has Just Appointed A CEO For Its China Business

Getty/Quinn Rooney

ANZ has appointed former Bank of America Merrill Lynch China president Huang Xiaoguang to head up its businesses in the Asian powerhouse.

Reporting to CEO International Banking Farhan Faruqui, Huang will also lead the bank’s trade and investment flows within Greater China.

Huang was President of Bank America China for four years and was recently appointed a co-head of Global Corporate and Investment Banking for BAML China.

A career banker, Huang has spent 22 years in the industry, including senior roles at ABN AMRO, Citigroup as well as BAML.

“Xiaoguang has an impressive track record in building and leading institutional banks in China and has the right credentials to help drive greater connectivity within Greater China, where trade and investment flows are already substantial and growing,” Faruqui said.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals, however it’s expected Huong will start the new role in January 2015.

ANZ China’s Hong Swee Lau will continue as acting CEO China until Huang joins next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.