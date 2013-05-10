ANZ Has Bettered The RBA With Its Standard Variable Rate

Getty/Mike Hewitt

ANZ has just cut its standard variable rate by 0.02% more than the official cash rate.

The bank this morning said it was cutting rates to 0.27% which is 0.02% more than the Reserve Bank of Australia’s cut made earlier this week.

Now ANZ’s standard variable rate on mortgages is 6.13%, which is the same as NAB’s.

ANZ said in a statement the 0.27%pa decrease will save customers about $60 per month or $750 per year for the average home loan of $280,000.

Cheaper funding costs allowed ANZ to lower its rate, ANZ Australia CEO Philip Chronican said.

“This month we reviewed a range of factors including the Reserve Bank’s decision to decrease the official cash rate this week, our competitive position and a recent easing in the cost of our wholesale funds.

“While competition for deposits remains strong, our overall funding cost position has allowed us to reduce variable mortgage rates by 0.27%pa,” he said.

The RBA’s cash rate is now a historically-low 2.75%.

