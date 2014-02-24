ANZ: Emerging Markets Are Still Bleeding Money, But Foreigners Are Buying Australian Stocks

Getty/Joe Raedle

The weaker US dollar over the past week has helped emerging markets stabilise according to the ANZ’s Strategy team but that doesn’t mean that money isn’t still flowing out at a rapid rate.

Tha ANZ notes that “in the week ending 19 February (USD1021m), though it was a second consecutive week of a slowdown in foreign selling. Outflows continued to be seen from both equities (USD809m) and bonds (USD212m), with China and Korea accounting for the bulk of the outflows from equities.”

Money still exiting but the flow has slowed

Interestingly for Australia the data reinforces the Aussie dollar’s recent recovery with net buying of Australian stocks recently and less selling of Australian bonds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.