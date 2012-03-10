ANZ data guru Sam Kline is speaking at PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS MELBOURNE – register now

Sam Kline, Customer Understanding and Insights Strategy and Design Lead at ANZ Banking Group

Data will be what gives businesses the edge in the 21st century. No aspect of business will be untouched, from decision-making and corporate culture, through to sales and design. In order to stay competitive, your business needs to be a part of the revolution.

Business Insider Australia and Microsoft are teaming up to present a panel of experts who will share their insights on improving your business.

Our Melbourne event is at South Wharf on at 8.30am on March 17th. Register using the form below.

In Melbourne, along with other speakers, Sam Kline, Customer Understanding and Insights Strategy and Design Lead at ANZ Banking Group, will share his thoughts on using analytics to derive customer insights and achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. Kline has more than 14 years of experience in financial services, most recently initiating a program to transform ANZ’s data, analytics and insight capabilities.

Also speaking are PricewaterhouseCoopers Partner and analytics specialist Matt Kuperholz, and Vinomofo co-founder Justin Dry.

Matt Kuperholz was trained in actuarial and computer sciences and has been a data scientist working at the intersection of maths, computers and business consulting for over 20 years. He has helped his clients, large and small, local and global, in almost every industry increase the value of their data assets to bring actionable insights to a wide variety of business challenges ranging from customer, to employee, to supply chain, to financial and to many different forms of risk.

Justin Dry will share insights on how his rapidly-growing startup is deploying data insights to improve his business. Dry is an entrepreneur, investor, and has grown Vinomofo from a garage in Adelaide five years ago, quickly and profitably, to a run rate of more than $50m revenue, 400,000 members, and a team of 100. Dry is a big believer in harnessing your existing customer base to help expand your business.

