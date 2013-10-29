ANZ Crushes Profit Record, Up 11% To $6.5 Billion

The bank achieved the result for the 12 months to September on the back of a strong home loan market and its Asia strategy.

“This is a strong performance, the result of a distinctive long-term strategy focused on growth in our domestic franchises and targeted expansion in Asia,” said CEO Mike Smith.

Yesterday it was reported that the bank was sounding out Future Fund executive chairman David Gonski as its next chairman.

