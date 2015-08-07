ANZ bank is getting crushed on the ASX

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The ANZ was punished by investors when it resumed trading after a halt to announce a $3 billion raising to meet stricter capital requirements.

The bank fell by as much as 8% in early trade, the steepest fall since 2008.

The ANZ dragged the other big banks, and the market in general, lower in the process. A short time ago, the ANZ was trading down 6.29% to $30.53.

The Commonwealth Bank had lost 2.14% to $82.74, the NAB 1.19% to $33.19 and Westpac 1.56% to $32.92.

The overall market was down as much as 2% at one stage.

A short time ago, the S&P ASX 200 was at 5,526.00, down 84.10 points or 1.50%. All ten sectors were in the red, led by financial stocks which were weaker by more than 2%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.