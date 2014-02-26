The ANZ Has Launched These Gorgeous 'GAYTMs' To Celebrate Sydney Mardi Gras

Introducing the GAYTM — the most stylish way to withdraw cash.

Australian bank ANZ added rhinestones, glitter, and rainbows to their usually workaday ATMs for the duration of Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The bank has partnered with the event for eight consecutive years, according to the Sunshine Coast Daily.

“This association is all about encouraging an environment where everyone feels comfortable being themselves at work,” Chair of ANZ Australia’s Diversity Council Mark Hand told the paper. “You don’t get the benefits of a diverse workforce if some people are expending vast amounts of energy pretending to be something they are not and trying to conform.”

And the GAYTMs are lighting up social media. Check it out (via Felix Salmon):





Gotta love a #gaytm . . @anz_us getting their @SydneyMardiGras face on. What a way to dispense Mardi Gras mullah :) pic.twitter.com/ibeIty3ao2

— Melissa Hoyer (@melissahoyer) February 24, 2014

The local press seemed into it too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.