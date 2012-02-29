Anytime Someone Whines About Overpopulation, Just Show Them This Chart

With the earth having recently passed 7 billion people, and oil zooming back up again, the amount of whining about overpopulation and resource scarcity has hit a fever pitch again.



So next time you hear someone complain, just show them this chart (which we just grabbed from a Jefferies report).

Photo: Jefferies

In the last 50 years, the amount of corn we can get from one acre has grown over 260%. That’s the result of science and human innovation, which is ultimately the main ‘resource’ that will support a planet that’s getting bigger and more wealthier all the time.

Of course, that’s just one example, but you could see similar efficiency trends playing out all over the place, and there’s no great argument that this trend is going to seriously break anytime soon.

UPDATE: Henry Blodget offers a rebuttal >

