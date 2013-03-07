How To Give Your Startup Employees The Same Perks As Pinterest And Klout

Photo: Screenshot

Google famously gives its employees all kinds of perks ranging from free food to personal massages in the office. Now a company called AnyPerk wants to help small businesses dip their toes into the same pool.For $5 per employee. companies can offer perks like discounted movie tickets, discounts on DirectTV and Dish Network service, and even free coupons for Costco. The full list is pretty extensive – you can view it here.



It’s able to offer this service so affordably because it pools thousands of employees together to get the best possible price on these benefits.

AnyPerk is currently used by such notable companies as Pinterest, Klout, BirchBox, and even Pandora.

