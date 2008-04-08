Anyone Want To Buy Meevee? Comes With 7 Employees, Next-To-No Users

Ever heard of Web TV play MeeVee? Thought so. Perhaps that’s why they’re throwing in the towel.



From MeeVee’s bracingly frank press release:

Due to accelerated development of the online entertainment market, the Board of Directors at MeeVee has determined that combining with an established player will maximise the potential for the community, technology and content relationships the Company has built. Accordingly, MeeVee is engaged in multiple discussions with potential acquirers that provide the greatest long term upside and synergy. Interested parties should contact Steve Hughey ([email protected]) for more information.

MeeVee has content deals with CBS and Viacom, and mixes a guide to offline TV with Web video. It’s been around since 2000, and its raised $24 mllion since then, but the press release says they’re down to seven full-time employees “all in product and engineering.”

How big a non-player in video is MeeVee? The company says 1.1 million unique visitors in March. But it didn’t register among the top 477 video sites in February according to Nielsen VideoCensus.

