Anyone Saying He Can Run Two Companies Is Lying To You Or Himself

Can we finally stop pretending someone can run two companies if they just work hard enough or are brilliant enough?



I’m looking at you Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, Twitter investor Peter Fenton, and everyone else who spent years arguing that it was totally doable. In various interviews and private conversations throughout 2011, people close to Twitter consistently maintained it was no big deal that Dorsey could build Square — one of the single most ambitious, capital- and execution-heavy startups of our day — and run product at Twitter — a company that was woefully behind on any meaningful product innovation and desperately needed a visionary leader.

