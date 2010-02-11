Anyone Hearing rumours Of An Early Market Close?

With New York getting pounded by snow, and the worst not even expected until this afternoon, we’ve heard people are murmuring about a possible early close to the market?



We doubt they’ve decided anything, but if everyone wants to get out of dodge early, we’d be surprised if it’s not even being discussed.

Let us know if you hear anything.

[email protected]

