Anyone Buying Up Huge Blocks Of Yahoo? (YHOO)

A reader sends the following query:



Any idea who might be buying large YHOO blocks at the close every day as well as 8.3 million shares today at 5:01 PM NY time? Seems like whoever it is, they should have enough of a position to be having to file a 13D shortly?

We don’t know. We also don’t have a Bloomberg handy to confirm the existence of this aforementioned block (so if our reader is hallucinating, we apologise).

If we had to guess, though, we’d say it was Carl Icahn or one of his buddies. It has been all quiet on the Yahoo front since last week’s layoffs, and some folks in the loop may know something. And as recently as Thanksgiving, Carl, at least, was buying more.

