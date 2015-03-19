Here's the easiest way to set up a conference call -- just remember this one email address

There’s a new way to set up conference calls that won’t drive you crazy or waste your time, and all it requires is for you to send an email.

Thanks to a new free service from AnyMeeting, all you need to do is email who you want to be included on the conference call, CC “[email protected],” and you’re all set — no sign up or account required.

Send the email, set up the conference call, that’s it.

AnyMeeting works behind the scenes to set everything up, emailing you and everyone else on the list a conference call invite. The invitation includes a dial-in number, pin, and a handy direct link for smartphone users that automates the connection process.

If you’re someone who likes to send out calendar invites, you can also use AnyMeeting to send out conference call invites that way too.

Just create a calendar invite as you normally would, add the people you want in on the call, add “[email protected]” as well, and you’re in business. AnyMeeting will send everyone involved an email invite and even a reminder 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to take place.

AnyMeeting’s free conference call service is available for anyone to use in the U.S. starting Wednesday, and while all you need to get started is literally to remember AnyMeeting’s email address, you can always learn more over at their official website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.