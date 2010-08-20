AnyClip CEO Aaron Cohen Out, Replaced By Former Fandango CEO Art Levitt

Changes on the way for NYC-based video search company AnyClip: CEO Aaron Cohen is out, and has been replaced (at least in the interim) by former Fandango CEO Art Levitt.



Levitt is a partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners, the company’s lead investor.

AnyClip is a video search service that’s basically designed to let you find “any clip of any movie, any time.”

If it has any chance of becoming a big mainstream service (and/or compete with YouTube), AnyClip first needs Hollywood’s blessing and a bunch of its movie content. So Levitt (or anyone he hires as permanent CEO) will be in charge of leading AnyClip’s efforts to sign deals with Hollywood studios.

Cohen joined the company in early 2009, and is best known as the former CEO of Menupages.com, which was acquired by New York Magazine.

We’ve heard varying reasons for his departure, ranging from disagreements with AnyClip’s investors about how much money the company should be spending, to less specific management disagreements, to “personal reasons.”

Know more? Let me know at [email protected] — anonymity guaranteed.

BONUS: Watch an interview with Aaron Cohen we did back in the spring:

