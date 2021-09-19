Anya Taylor-Joy stunned in a slinky backless dress on the Emmys red carpet

Anya Taylor-Joy attended the 2021 Emmy awards. Jay L. Clendenin / Contributor / Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy attended the 73rd annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“The Queen’s Gambit” star wore a backless Dior dress to the awards ceremony.

A bright yellow cape with sleeves served as a train, bringing drama to the look.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Anya Taylor-Joy continued her streak of head-turning red-carpet looks at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Taylor-Joy attended the 73rd annual Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The actress was nominated in the lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her performance in “The Queen’s Gambit.”

The yellow Dior dress she wore to the event was award-worthy in and of itself.

Anya Taylor-Joy wore Dior to the Emmys. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

The base of the dress was a form-fitting, halter-style gown in pale yellow with a high neckline.

It was completely backless and sideless, with the bodice’s fabric only covering the actress’ front.

A separate, bright-yellow cape completed the gown. The cape functioned like a long train, and Taylor-Joy carried it through sleeves.

Jewels hung down Taylor-Joy’s back from the neckline.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 2021 Emmys. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Gregory Russell styled the actress’ hair in a dramatic updo, showing off the daring back of the gown. Georgie Eisdell did her makeup.

She wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry with the brightly colored outfit.

It wasn’t a surprise the actress wore Dior to the Emmys, as she was spotted at a Dior fashion show in Greece in June.

This also isn’t the first time she has worn Dior to an awards show. When Taylor-Joy won a Golden Globe for her “The Queen’s Gambit” performance in March 2021, she wore a green Dior Haute Couture gown to the virtual event.

“The Queen’s Gambit” has 18 Emmy nominations in total for the 2021 season. It had won eight at the time of writing.