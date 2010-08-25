Any Bounce In Stocks Is Now To Be Treated As A Shorting Opportunity

We wrote yesterday morning that the US Equity Market was vulnerable to a “fairly dramatic selloff” if the 1,060 area of support was breached. The market traded through that level in early trading, probed much lower in response to the Housing number at the 10:00 hour, but found ready buyers just below 1,050. After the early morning volatility, the market returned to “late-summer business as usual” and traded in a tight range, low volume session for most of the remainder of the day, though sellers pushed the market down to close on the lows of the afternoon range.



Serious technical damage has been done to microcap indexes, which are now trading at their lowest levels of the summer. We are seeing strong money flows into defensive sectors. This type of sector rotation serves as a rough sentiment gauge and suggests that large pools of money are positioning themselves for defensive action over the coming weeks.

Bigger picture, the momentum in major indexes has shifted decisively to the downside, and any bounce should be treated as at least a short-term shorting opportunity. We see this pattern repeated in all major international equity markets, with the sole exception of the Chinese equity markets, which have emerged as the clear relative strength leader in recent trading. Short-term traders are entering a market today which is potentially oversold from some perspectives, but we also find patterns that are set ups for another significant selloff. As long as the market is holding below 1,060 (Cash S&P), be prepared to press shorts aggressively. Longer term traders should continue to mostly wait on the sidelines. There will be better spots that offer more favourable risk-reward opportunities to add to broad index exposures, but not today.

This guest post comes courtesy of Waverly Advisors >

