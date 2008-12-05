Anxiously Waiting For The Russians At Art Basel

We’re one day into Art Basel, and so far, no sales. Why? Simple, the Russians—apart from Naomi Cambell’s boyfriend—haven’t shown up yet.



NYMag.com’s Vulture blog: It’s too early for big sales, but who’s here? The air was thick with air-kissing at the Raleigh as Calvin Klein, Vito Schanbel, Tony Shafrazi, and Naomi Campbell bumped into each other at an elevator, not far from Chuck Close and Malcolm McLaren. But, everyone is asking, where are the Russians? Art dealers are hoping billionaires Roman Abramovich, and “the Leonids,” co-owners of Phillips de Pury auction house, will hit town and start spending.

Who knows if those guys will be so willing to spend some of their depreciated assets?

See Also: The Biggest Losers: Russian Oligarch Edition

Russian Billionaire Smooching Naomi Campbell At Art Basel

