New York Times Staffers Freaking As Bill Keller Raises The Axe

With just days to go until a Monday deadline, New York Times Executive Editor Bill Keller yesterday confirmed that he was unlikely to get 100 newsroom volunteers to accept buyouts — meaning he’ll wield the layoff ax for the second time in two years.



Sources said the newsroom was in a state of high anxiety this week because of chatter that just 50 unionized editorial workers from the Newspaper Guild are expected to step forward for voluntary buyouts by the deadline of close of business Monday.

Among those who are likely to take the package:

Alex Berenson, who is now a highly successful novel writer

Geraldine Fabrikant, a legendary business reporter

Jonathan Glater, a law reporter

