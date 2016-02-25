Gigi and Bella Hadid's 16-year-old brother is the next 'it' model

Anwar Hadid is just 16, but he’s already following in his sisters’ successful footsteps. Hadid just signed to the same modelling agency that his sisters, top models Gigi and Bella, are also signed to.
Watch out, fashion world, the Hadids are officially taking over.
Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Kristen Griffin.
