An NFL Free Agent Was Shot In The Leg Early This Morning

Free agent defensive end Antwan Odom was shot in the leg early Monday morning, reports WKRG News 5.



The shooting reportedly occurred in Irvington, Alabama, just outside Odom’s Mobile home around 4:30 a.m during a home invasion. According to a reporter’s Twitter, the injury is not life threatening and Odom is home with his family. Police officials have named Tony Glidersleeve as a suspect.

The former 2nd round pick of the Tennessee Titans, Odom was cut just three weeks ago by the Cincinnati Bengals.

An emerging star when he opened the 2009 season with seven sacks in two games, Odom’s season ended prematurely after rupturing his Achilles tendon. He has been hampered by injuries ever since and served a league drug suspension.

