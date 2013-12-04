Louisville Basketball Player Suddenly Collapses During Game, Taken To Hospital

AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley Louisville’s Antonita Slaughter is placed on a stretcher by medical personnel following her collapse during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri State, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, in Louisville, Ky.

Louisville G Antonita Slaughter collapses, taken to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Antonita Slaughter, a senior guard for No. 7 Louisville, collapsed early in the Cardinals’ game against Missouri State on Tuesday night and taken to the hospital.

Louisville was leading 7-2 with 17:13 to play in the first half when Slaughter, who had started the game and scored the first basket, went to the bench and suddenly collapsed. Coach Jeff Walz and his staff rushed to her aid and EMS was immediately called to the bench. Slaughter was taken off the court on a stretcher.

Slaughter was transported to the hospital by ambulance. A Louisville spokesman said Slaughter was awake and alert and undergoing tests.

Louisville won 91-49.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved.

