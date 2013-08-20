NFL Player Rips Opponent's Helmet Off And Appears To Try And Hit Him With It

Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith is being investigated by the NFL after ripping off the helmet of Miami Dolphins lineman Ritchie Incognito and seemingly swinging it at his face during Saturday night’s preseason game.

Video of the incident came out late yesterday from Fox’s Jay Glazer.

It’s against NFL rules to use a helmet as a weapon, so Smith could face a fine, Glazer reports. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport says he could be suspended.

Here’s video of the incident from CSN Houston’s James Palmer:

