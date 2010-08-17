Former Goldman Guy Explains The Gambling Game Everyone Used To Play

Antonio Garcia-Martinez, the guy who left Goldman a few years ago and is now writing up all its secrets in order to bring some attention to his new tech company (we wrote about a bunch of them a couple of weeks ago), has a new one for us.



In a footnote to a post titled, “F$%k you, Money,” (via @s_m_I) (the number or amount of money you would need to say “F you” to everyone) he details a game floor traders used to play.

Of course it involves trading and mobs and (probably) a third-world farmer’s “F you” number.

On Fridays, the entire desk would often play an interesting game. Everybody chucked their corporate ID in a sack, and anted up something like $20-$100 (depending on rank). Then, the head trader would remove the IDs one by one from the sack, reading out the names loudly across the entire floor.

The last ID in the sack got the entire pot. It was winner take all and no splitting the pot at the end. When there were only 20 or so IDs left, things got interesting: a mob formed, and trading started.

People with IDs left in the sack sold their IDs to the highest bidder, selling out early and monetizing rather than risking elimination. Fair value for an ID is a simple calculation: if the pot is $2,000 and there are 10 IDs left, then the option on one ID is just $2,000/10 = $200.

Seems like they’re being nerdy and smart here. Calculating how much risk to take based on the potential payout and what not. Actually though, Goldman traders are just after a quick gain. Especially if it’s Friday.

That’s not the way the market traded though: IDs would inevitably sell for a premium, and the closer the process was to a close (i.e. the smaller the number of IDs left) the higher the premium got on a percentage basis.

Mentally, it seemed people were irrationally willing to overbid for a large payout, and the likelier the payout, the more they’d overpay. Also, there were structural forces at work: it was Friday afternoon in New York, and people wanted the cash to blow on the weekend.

