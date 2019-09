Athletes are known for buying ridiculous toys and driving around in cars more expensive than a lot of people’s homes. San Diego Charger Antonio Garay’s car is not exactly typical of a huge NFL player’s however.



It’s a Smart Car, and it’s Hello Kitty themed (via Deadspin).

Photo: Twitter.com

