Report: A Jets Player's Wife Allegedly Faked A Suicide Attempt Because She Thought He Was Cheating On Her

Photo: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Terricka Cason Cromartie, the wife of New York Jets corner Antonio Cromartie, allegedly faked a suicide attempt on Saturday night because she thought Antonio was cheating on her, according to a police report obtained by the New York Post.Terricka sent Cromartie texts messages that said, “God forgive me, I don’t want to die. What have I done?” and, “I cut my wrists. I took those pills.”



Cromartie was in Miami while Terricka was at their home in New Jersey. Cromartie called the cops, but when they arrived at the scene Terricka was in bed with her daughters, unharmed.

According to the police report, Terricka admitted that she faked the suicide. In addition, “She said she was exercising her First Amendment right to free speech and could say whatever she wanted.”

She also texted the woman she believed Cromartie was having an affair with.

Terricka, who is seven months pregnant, was eventually taken to get a psychiatric evaluation.

