Antonio Cromartie Finally Gives Jets-Pats Some REAL Bulletin Board Material

Photo: AP

Forget Rex Ryan’s Bill Belichick love fest: We finally got some real trash talk to pump up the Jets-Pats game this weekend, courtesy of defensive back Antonio Cromartie.According to the New York Daily News, Cromartie was asked yesterday, what kind of guy is Tom Brady?



“An arse—-. —- him.”

Since the Daily News is apparently too polite to include even one letter of the second word, we will conclude that Cromartie said “Nice him.” Or else “fuck.”

The sports world feigned plenty of shock at the “shots” Rex Ryan took at Bill Belichick on Monday, but it was a pretty big stretch to call Ryan’s comments anything but complimentary. Saying that you have to become the best coach in the league in order to be beat the best coach in the league is hardly an insult.

But we needed “evidence” of a bitter, hate-fuelled rivalry to fill six days of game stories, so everyone took what they could get.

Now Cromartie has given us a real juice. He hates the QB he’ll be matched up against and isn’t afraid to say it. Print that.

Asked to elaborate on Brady, Cromartie added, “I don’t really give a damn about him. I don’t have to play against him. I play against the receivers.”

When it was pointed out that Brady is the one delivering the ball to those receivers, he said, “Yeah, but if I beat the s— out of his receivers, he can’t throw the ball.”

Will Brady take the bait? Of course not. He’s got enough rings that he doesn’t need to respond to a player like Cromartie and he’s too quiet to stir things up anyway. (And it’s all silliness anyway.) But at least we finally got some bulletin board material worth putting on an actual bulletin board.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.