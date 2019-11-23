One of the best football managers in Europe wants his players to have sex for 'short periods' with 'minimum effort' and preferably under their partners

Getty/Claudio Villa Antonio Conte.

Inter Milan football manager Antonio Conte says he advises his players how to have sex as part of his training regime.

“I advise my players to have sex for short periods and with the minimum of effort,” he told L’Equipe. “[And] use positions where they are under their partners.”

He also joked that he frowns upon extra martial relations because they need “extra action.”

The Italian’s strange method appears to be working however, with Inter sitting second in the Serie A table having lost just once so far this season.

Read more of our soccer coverage here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte says he advises his players how to have sex as part of his training regime.

The Italian, who took over at the San Siro during the summer, has developed a reputation for his detailed methodologies.

Cesc Fabregas, who played for him at Chelsea, said he was “meticulous” according to the Evening Standard.

However, the 50-year-old’s admission that his management techniques extend into the bedrooms of his players is a new, and surprising, insight into the level of detail that he is willing to go to for marginal gains.

“During the season, I advise my players to have sex for short periods and with the minimum of effort,” he told L’Equipe.

“[And they] better use positions where they are under their partners. And preferably, with their wives, because if with others, well, that needs extra action.”

Conte’s intrusive method of man management appears to be working.

Since the former Juventus and Italy boss took over at Inter, the team has lost just three matches in all competitions, and won 10 of its 12 Serie A games. Inter sits just one point behind league leaders Juventus in the race for the Scudetto.

Many of the club’s players are thriving under Conte, most notably strike duo Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, who have scored 17 goals between them this season.

Lukaku, who has nine of those, moved to Milan in the summer and says he’s delighted to be working for the Italian following his difficult spell at former club Manchester United.

“My rapport with Conte is very strong, as he is a coach who really helps me,” he told DAZN. “At the age of 26, I want a coach like this, who helps me every day and gives me motivation.

“I am very happy to be here and to be working with him.”

Inter next play Torino in Serie A on Saturday, November 23.

Read more:

Lionel Messi sent Borussia Dortmund’s 15-year-old striker a selection of birthday presents which included a photo collage of himself

Chelsea FC players have to pay $US25,000 every time they’re late for training, according to a leaked list of the club’s fines

A soccer coach had a great response when a reporter asked if his team’s win was ‘better than sex’

A VAR system stopped working during a Saudi Arabian soccer match after a worker unplugged it to charge his phone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.