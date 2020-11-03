Tom Brady is reportedly watching over Antonio Brown, having him stay at his house, and even having the receiver work with Tony Robbins

Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images Tom Brady and Antonio Brown in 2019.

Antonio Brown is reportedly staying at Tom Brady’s house since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady lobbied for the Bucs to sign Brown and is reportedly watching over him, ensuring he attends meetings and follows team protocols.

Brown served an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s code of conduct policy and is being investigated by the NFL after being accused of rape in a lawsuit.

Antonio Brown is back in the NFL and reportedly once again bunking with Tom Brady.

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown is staying with Brady in Tampa Bay as he waits to make his debut with the Bucs.

When Brown joined the New England Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders in 2019, he also stayed with Brady and family in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Brady had been an advocate for Brown, lobbying the Buccaneers to sign the 32-year-old wide receiver, who is serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s code of conduct policy. Brown is also still under investigation after being accused of rape in a lawsuit by his former trainer.

According to Glazer, Brady has been helping Brown off the field, “lining him up with people to help him,” including motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

According to CBS’s Jason La Canfora, Brady “vouched” for Brown and is dedicated to making sure Brown falls in line with the team. Via CBS:

“Brady assured the team’s brass that he would work daily with Brown at the facility and away from it to make sure he was a solid teammate and complied with all team rules and Covid protocol. Brown will be residing with Brady for at least a portion of the season, sources said, and Brady vowed that he would make sure Brown attends all meetings and testing and abides by all Covid regulations at work and away from the team.”

Brown and Brady played just one game together in 2019, a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins in which Brown caught 4 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots then cut Brown after a Sports Illustrated report revealed he sent threatening text messages to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brady and his family were previously staying in Derek Jeter’s mansion but reportedly were closing on a $US7.5 million mansion in Clearwater.

