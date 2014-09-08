Steelers Player Karate Kicks Browns Punter In The Face, Gets 15-Yard Penalty

It’s pretty rare that you see a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty called on a player who has the ball, but that’s what we got in Week 1’s Steelers-Browns game.
On a punt return in the second quarter, Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown delivered a flying kick to the head of Cleveland punter Spencer Lanning, who was trying to make a tackle.
Brown was slowed, but continued running and gained an extra six or seven yards. He was flagged for a 15-yard penalty.
Goodness:
It looks more vicious from this angle:
It appears that he was trying to hurdle Lanning but ending up coming down on his face accidentally.
Fox officiating expert Mike Pereira said that he had never seen a play like this before, but it was the correct call. Hurdling defenders used to be illegal altogether. He added that Brown could be fined.
Pittsburgh went on to grab a 24-3 lead, so the penalty wasn’t that harmful.
An incredible photo from Getty Images:
Oof:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.