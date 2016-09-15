Crazy stats show just how dominant Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has been

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown picked up right where he left off, with a dominating Week 1 performance against the Washington Redskins that included 8 catches for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

While it is no secret that Antonio Brown is a great receiver, that doesn’t fully explain just how great of a run he is on right now.

Here are Brown’s stats in his last 16 games in which Ben Roethlisberger was the starting quarterback, via the NFL: 151 catches, 2,048 yards, 14 touchdowns.

That is one season worth of games! And how does his run compare to other players? It is not even close. Here are the 20 players with the most catches since the start of the 2013 season. There is Antonio Brown and there is everybody else.

