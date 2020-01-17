Antonio Brown's agent has reportedly cut ties with the star receiver and wants Brown to 'get help'

Rick Scuteri/AP Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has split with Brown, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In a letter to the NFL Players Association, Rosenhaus said he wanted to work with Brown, but not until Brown “gets help.”

Brown was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit in September, accused of sexual misconduct by another woman.

He went unsigned during the NFL season and has exhibited a pattern of bizarre and brash behaviour on social media.

NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus has “conditionally terminated” his relationship with wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rosenhaus, who owns Rosenhaus Sports, wants Brown to “seek counsel,” according to Schefter. In a letter to the NFL Players Association, Rosenhaus wrote that he wants to work with Brown, but not until he “gets help.”

It is the latest incident in what has been a tumultuous year for Brown. The four-time First-Team All-Pro forced his way off of the Oakland Raiders during training camp and preseason, then landed with the New England Patriots.

Shortly after signing with the Patriots, Brown’s former trainer, Brittany Taylor, filed a lawsuit against Brown alleging Brown had sexually assaulted her. Brown denied the allegations.

In a September report from Sports Illustrated, an artist who was working in Brown’s house in 2017 accused Brown of sexual misconduct. Days after the report, the same woman sent photos of text messages to Sports Illustrated that appeared to show Brown and other men trying to intimidate her. The Patriots cut Brown after just one game.

Brown remained unsigned for the remainder of the NFL season, though he did work out for the New Orleans Saints. Brown later called the workout a publicity stunt.

Throughout the year, Brown has shown a pattern of bizarre, brash behaviour on social media. He has often criticised members of the NFL, from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. On Monday, Brown posted a video on Instagram of an altercation with the mother of his children and police in which he threw a bag of penis-shaped candies at them and used several profanities at both the mother of his children and police.

The NFL is investigating Brown.

