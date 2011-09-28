Meet Russia's New Finance Minister

Photo: Russian Ministry of Finance

Anton Siluanov has been named acting Russian finance minister by Vladimir Putin, reports the BBC.The news came after yesterday’s shock ousting of former Finance Minister Aleksei Kudrin.



The Russian Ministry of Finance has Siluanov’s work history. He graduated from the Moscow Finance Institute, specializing in Finance and Credit, and appears to have spent his entire working life at the Ministry (except for a brief period in the Russian army).

The BBC cites analysts who say that Siluanov is lacking in clout and popularity as his predecessor, and may well be replaced when Dimitry Medvedev forms a government.

