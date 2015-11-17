The widower of a mother killed in the Paris attacks posted a heartbreaking message on Facebook

Antoine Leiris/Facebook Antoine Leiris posted a defiant message on Facebook after the loss of his wife in the Paris attacks.

The tales of survivors from Friday’s devastating terrorist attacks in Paris are going viral, as are messages from grieving friends and family.

129 people were killed and hundreds more injured in a series of coordinated gun attacks and bomb blasts across the City.

The Facebook post of a young woman called Isobel Bowdery detailing how she survived one of the shootings has been shared thousands of times and liked by over a million people.

The latest account is that of young Parisian Antoine Leiris on Facebook.

In his post, entitled “Vous n’aurez pas ma haine“, which translates as “You will not have my hatred,” he writes that he will never give the terrorists the “satisfaction” of anger and hate, despite losing his wife in the shooting at the Bataclan theatre. Leris and his wife have an infant son together.

Leiris does not name his wife, but BuzzFeed reports that Hélène Muyal-Leiris, a Parisian makeup artist, was one of the victims of the massacre at the Bataclan.

The post is in French but here are excerpts, translated into English:

On Friday evening you stole the life of an exceptional person, the love of my life, the mother of my son, but you will not have my hatred.

So no, I will not give you the satisfaction of hating you. You want it, but to respond to hatred with anger would be to give in to the same ignorance that made you what you are.

Us two, my son and I, we will be stronger than every army in the world. I cannot waste any more time on you as I must go back to [my son] who has just woken from his sleep. He is only just 17 months old, he is going to eat his snack just like every other day, then we are going to play like every other day and all his life this little boy will be happy and free. Because you will never have his hatred either.

And here is his full post in French:

PostbyAntoine Leiris.

Authorities on Monday identified the ringleader of the attacks as “Belgium’s most notorious jihadi,” Abdelhamid Abaaoud and are on a global manhunt for him.

