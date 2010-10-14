YouTube Sensation Antoine Dodson Performs The Bed Intruder Song LIVE!

Last night at the 2010 BET Hip Hop Awards, Antoine Dodson and Michael Gregory of The Gregory Brothers took to the stage to perform their viral-turned-mainstream smash hit “Bed Intruder Song.”



Since his rant on the local news warning of a rapist in his neighbourhood, Dodson has certainly made a name and living off of his sudden viral fame.

Here’s Dodson and Gregory performing below (h/t GawkerTV):



