Antivirus Software Pioneer John McAfee Believes He Is About To Die At The Hands Of Police

John McAfee

Photo: News 5

Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee is reportedly on the run from the police in Belize.He is reportedly wanted for murder.



He told Wired he didn’t do it, and that the man who was murdered was actually killed by police who thought they were killing him.

He told Wired that the police “will kill me if they find me.”

At 5 AM Pacific time this morning McAfee was on the phone with Wired reporter Joshua Davis at 5 in morning Pacific time, and told him: “I will not turn myself in.”

Then, just minutes ago, he told Davis: “Power was just cut to the house I’m in. I think this is it.”

