Justice Department Probes Live Nation-Ticketmaster Merger

The Justice Department officials just opened an investigation into the Live Nation-Ticketmaster “merger of equals” that some say would create a monopoly.



Spokesperson Gina Talamona says the Justice Department “is committed to vigorous enforcement of the merger antitrust laws and will conduct a thorough investigation.”

On the plus side, this will mean more work for the lawyers who put this deal together.

But forget the DOJ, Live Nation adviser James Beaubien told The American Lawyer he’s concerned with one person’s response to the deal. That’d be Bruce Springsteen, who published an open letter on his Web site complaining about the deal.

“I don’t want him criticising our deal,” Beaubien told Bloomberg News, refusing to comment further on antitrust issues.

