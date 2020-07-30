'Put your mask on!': Lawmakers erupt after Jim Jordan throws a temper tantrum during the big tech hearing

Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images Jim Jordan (R-OH) looks on during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on July 29, 2020

On Wednesday, the CEOs of some of the biggest US tech companies testified in front of lawmakers about any potential antitrust violations, although many questions were off-topic.

US Rep. Jim Jordan used his time to question Alphabet CEO Sundar Puchai about alleged anti-conservative bias in Google’s practices, and continued to grill the CEO after his time had expired.

Lawmakers quickly slammed Jordan for his interruptions. US Rep. Jamie Raskin yelled at Jordan to “put your mask on” before questions could continue.

Lawmakers slammed US Rep. Jim Jordan at Wednesday’s antitrust hearing as he interrupted lawmakers to ask Google about alleged anti-conservative bias.

The hearing Wednesday – where CEOs of Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple testified – is being held for lawmakers to question the executives about any potential anticompetitive behaviour. However, Jordan and other lawmakers used their time to question tech executives about other concerns, including the moderation of political content.

During his time, Jordan grilled Google’s Sundar Pichai about whether the company would help Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to beat Donald Trump during November’s presidential election. After his time to ask questions had ended, Jordan proceeded to interrupt lawmakers to try to get Pichai to answer his question.

The next lawmaker in line to ask questions, US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, took a jab at Jordan, and told tech executives she would “redirect your attention to anti-trust law rather than fringe conspiracy theories.”

As Jordan attempted to interrupt Scanlon, Committee Chairman David Cicilline and other lawmakers in the room lashed out at the Ohio congressman. US Rep. Jamie Raskin repeatedy yelled at Jordan to “put your mask on” before questions were able to resume.

