20 Tremendous Photos From The Glory Days Of The New York Stock Exchange

Photo: AP Photo

Today NYSE-Euronext announced that it would sell itself to a 12 year-old Atlanta-based commodities futures exchange, the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE), for $8.2 billion.That sale will end over 200 years of independent operations for the iconic New York exchange. In the deal, ICE gets the NYSE brand, and NYSE-Euronext gets to tap into ICE’s extensive derivatives business. NYSE CEO Duncan Niederauer will stay on as President of the combined company and CEO of NYSE Group.



Before NYSE-Euronext trades were halted this morning, the company’s stock was soaring 31%, so the market likes the deal.

Still, for anyone who loves history of the NYSE there may be a slight pang of nostalgia. Business Insider understands, and that’s why we’ve put together some of the most iconic photos of the NYSE, held by all our friends at the Library of Congress.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.