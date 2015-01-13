59 Antique Cars Will Be Sold At Auction After They Were Found Decaying In A French Barn

When art auctioneers Artcurial stumbled upon the barn find of an French car collector Roger Baillon last year, we knew they had found something special.
But we weren’t sure exactly how special until now.
Artcurial has released the full list of all the 59 cars from the find that will go up for auction next month. They run the gamut of year, condition, and country of manufacture, but they’re all special in some way.
We have the full list of them here with the price Artcurial estimates they will sell for, some with photos of the cars in their current condition constrasted with what they looked like in their hey-day.
1. Singer roadster 1500
Estimated auction price:€200 -€800
2. Delahaye Type 43 camion-plateau – 1911
Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €3,000
3. Talbot Lago T11 Cadette berline – ca 1936
Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €4,000
4. Talbot Lago T120 coach – ca 1936
Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €4,000
5. Voisin Type C3 – 1923
Estimated auction price: €1,500 – €2,000
6. Voisin Type C7 berline de voyage Louis Gallé – 1925
Estimated auction price: €12,000 – €18,000
7. Voisin Type C24 limousine – 1933/1934
Estimated auction price: €15,000 – €20,000
8. Talbot Lago T26 coach “surprofilé” – ca 1948
Estimated auction price:€14,000 – €18,000
9. Lorraine-Dietrich Type A4 torpédo Grummer
Estimated auction price: €4,000 – €6,000
10. Barré torpédo
Estimated auction price: €1,000 – €1,200
11. Delahaye 135 M cabriolet Faget-Varnet – 1948
Estimated auction price: €100,000 – €150,000
12. Delahaye 235 coach Chapron
Estimated auction price: €20,000 – €25,000
13. Delahaye Type 43 coupé-chauffeur Audineau et Cie – 1914
Estimated auction price: €6,000 – €8,000
14. Citroën Type C 5 HP torpédo “trèfle” – 1924
Estimated auction price: €800 – €1,200
15. Facel Excellence – 1960
Estimated auction price:€60,000 -€80,000
16. Porsche 356 SC coupé – 1963
Estimated auction price:€20,000 – €30,000
17. Hispano Suiza H6B Cabriolet par Million Guiet – 1925
Estimated auction price: €200,000 – €300,000
18. Ballot berline de voyage Chapron
Estimated auction price: €12,000 – €15,000
19. Berliet VIGB 10 HP Taxi coupé-chauffeur landaulet – 1926/1927
Estimated auction price: €1,000 – €2,000
20. Berliet VRC 12 HP limousine avec séparation chauffeur – c. 1930
Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €4,000
21. La Buire 12A torpédo 12 HP – ca 1928
Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €4,000
22. Audi Front 225 cabriolet – ca 1936
Estimated auction price: €6,000 – €8,000
23. Delaunay Belleville Type VL8 limousine – ca 1932
Estimated auction price: €4,000 – €6,000
24. Ariès Type CC4S coach – ca 1930
Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €4,000
25. Amilcar C8 berline – ca 1930
Estimated auction price: €5,000 – €7,000
26. Amilcar CGSS biplace sport – ca 1927
Estimated auction price:€3,000 – €5,000
27. Sandford Type S cyclecar
Estimated auction price: €15,000 – €20,000
28. Talbot M67 “11 Six” cabriolet – ca 1928
Estimated auction price: €4000 – €8,000
29. Talbot Lago Baby T15 LB cabriolet Guilloré – ca 1950
Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €4,000
30. Renault 12 CV Type EU torpédo – ca 1918
Estimated auction price: €1,000 – €1,500
31. Mathis Emysix Type SMO faux-cabriolet – ca 1930
Estimated auction price: €4,000 – €6,000
32. Renault Viva Grand Sport type ACX2 cabriolet – 1936
Estimated auction price: €20,000 – €25,000
33. Panhard et Levassor Dynamic X76 Coupé Junior – ca 1936
Estimated auction price: €25,000 – €35,000
34. Panhard-Levassor 6CS (Type X72) limousine
Estimated auction price: €6,000 – €8,000
35. Panhard et Levassor Dynamic X77 (140) berline – ca 1936
Estimated auction price:€10,000 -€15,000
36. Lagonda LG 45 cabriolet quatre places – ca 1936
Estimated auction price: €10,000 – €20,000
37. Delahaye 235 coach Chapron “usine” – ca 1952
Estimated auction price: €35,000 – €45,000
38. Delage D6-11 S coach – ca 1934
Estimated auction price: €10,000 – €15,000
39. Delage D8 – 15 S coach Autobineau – ca 1930
Estimated auction price: €30,000 – €50,000
40. Bugatti Type 57 – 1937
Estimated auction price: €120,000 – €160,000
41. Delahaye 135 coach Chapron – ca 1948
Estimated auction price: €20,000 – €30,000
42. Talbot Lago Baby T15 LB cabriolet Guilloré – ca 1951
Estimated auction price: €25,000 – €35,000
43. Talbot Lago T26 Record Cabriolet par Saoutchik – 1948
Estimated auction price: €120,000 – €150,000
44. Lorraine-Dietrich B3-6
Estimated auction price: €25,000 – €35,000
45. Lorraine B3-6 torpédo Grummer
Estimated auction price: €20,000 – €30,000
46. Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport SWB par Saoutchik – 1949
Estimated auction price: €400,000 – €600,000
47. Talbot Lago T26 Record Fastback Coupé par Saoutchik
Estimated auction price: €250,000 – €350,000
48. Delahaye 235 coach Chapron – ca 1952
Estimated auction price: €30,000 – €40,000
49. Delahaye GFA 148 L limousine Guilloré – ca 1949
Estimated auction price: €5,000 – €7,000
50. Hotchkiss 686 Paris-Nice cabriolet – ca 1939
Estimated auction price: €14,000 – €18,000
51. Packard Super Eight cabriolet – ca 1938
Estimated auction price: €15,000 – €25,000
52. Jaguar Type S 3,4 L
Estimated auction price: €4,000 – €6,000
53. Innocenti S cabriolet
Estimated auction price: €3,000 – 5,000
54. Lancia Thema 8.32 berline – 1987
Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €3,000
55. Ferrari 308 GTSi – 1982
Estimated auction price: €5,000 – €10,000
56. Ferrari Mondial 3,2 L cabriolet – 1988
Estimated auction price:€18,000 -€24,000
57. Ferrari 400 GT – 1978
Estimated auction price: €12000 – 16000 €
58. Maserati A6G 2000 Gran Sport Berlinetta Frua – 1956
Estimated auction price:€800,000 -€1,200,000
59. Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider – 1961
Estimated auction price:€9,500,000 – €12,000,000
You can see the full Artcurial listing of cars here.
