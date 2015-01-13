59 Antique Cars Will Be Sold At Auction After They Were Found Decaying In A French Barn

Artcurial In rural western France, 60 collectors’ automobiles were tucked away in makeshift, cast-iron cages and underneath outbuildings.

When art auctioneers Artcurial stumbled upon the barn find of an French car collector Roger Baillon last year, we knew they had found something special.

But we weren’t sure exactly how special until now.

Artcurial has released the full list of all the 59 cars from the find that will go up for auction next month. They run the gamut of year, condition, and country of manufacture, but they’re all special in some way.

We have the full list of them here with the price Artcurial estimates they will sell for, some with photos of the cars in their current condition constrasted with what they looked like in their hey-day.

1. Singer roadster 1500

Estimated auction price:€200 -€800

2. Delahaye Type 43 camion-plateau – 1911

Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €3,000

3. Talbot Lago T11 Cadette berline – ca 1936

Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €4,000

4. Talbot Lago T120 coach – ca 1936

Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €4,000

5. Voisin Type C3 – 1923

Estimated auction price: €1,500 – €2,000

6. Voisin Type C7 berline de voyage Louis Gallé – 1925

Estimated auction price: €12,000 – €18,000

7. Voisin Type C24 limousine – 1933/1934

Estimated auction price: €15,000 – €20,000

8. Talbot Lago T26 coach “surprofilé” – ca 1948

Estimated auction price:€14,000 – €18,000

9. Lorraine-Dietrich Type A4 torpédo Grummer

Estimated auction price: €4,000 – €6,000

10. Barré torpédo

Estimated auction price: €1,000 – €1,200

11. Delahaye 135 M cabriolet Faget-Varnet – 1948

Estimated auction price: €100,000 – €150,000

12. Delahaye 235 coach Chapron

Estimated auction price: €20,000 – €25,000

13. Delahaye Type 43 coupé-chauffeur Audineau et Cie – 1914

Estimated auction price: €6,000 – €8,000

14. Citroën Type C 5 HP torpédo “trèfle” – 1924

Estimated auction price: €800 – €1,200

15. Facel Excellence – 1960

Estimated auction price:€60,000 -€80,000

16. Porsche 356 SC coupé – 1963

Estimated auction price:€20,000 – €30,000

17. Hispano Suiza H6B Cabriolet par Million Guiet – 1925

Estimated auction price: €200,000 – €300,000

18. Ballot berline de voyage Chapron

Estimated auction price: €12,000 – €15,000

19. Berliet VIGB 10 HP Taxi coupé-chauffeur landaulet – 1926/1927

Estimated auction price: €1,000 – €2,000

20. Berliet VRC 12 HP limousine avec séparation chauffeur – c. 1930

Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €4,000

21. La Buire 12A torpédo 12 HP – ca 1928

Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €4,000

22. Audi Front 225 cabriolet – ca 1936

Estimated auction price: €6,000 – €8,000

23. Delaunay Belleville Type VL8 limousine – ca 1932

Estimated auction price: €4,000 – €6,000

24. Ariès Type CC4S coach – ca 1930

Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €4,000

25. Amilcar C8 berline – ca 1930

Estimated auction price: €5,000 – €7,000

26. Amilcar CGSS biplace sport – ca 1927

Estimated auction price:€3,000 – €5,000

27. Sandford Type S cyclecar

Estimated auction price: €15,000 – €20,000

28. Talbot M67 “11 Six” cabriolet – ca 1928

Estimated auction price: €4000 – €8,000

29. Talbot Lago Baby T15 LB cabriolet Guilloré – ca 1950

Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €4,000

30. Renault 12 CV Type EU torpédo – ca 1918

Estimated auction price: €1,000 – €1,500

31. Mathis Emysix Type SMO faux-cabriolet – ca 1930

Estimated auction price: €4,000 – €6,000

32. Renault Viva Grand Sport type ACX2 cabriolet – 1936

Estimated auction price: €20,000 – €25,000

33. Panhard et Levassor Dynamic X76 Coupé Junior – ca 1936

Estimated auction price: €25,000 – €35,000

34. Panhard-Levassor 6CS (Type X72) limousine

Estimated auction price: €6,000 – €8,000

35. Panhard et Levassor Dynamic X77 (140) berline – ca 1936

Estimated auction price:€10,000 -€15,000

36. Lagonda LG 45 cabriolet quatre places – ca 1936

Estimated auction price: €10,000 – €20,000

37. Delahaye 235 coach Chapron “usine” – ca 1952

Estimated auction price: €35,000 – €45,000

38. Delage D6-11 S coach – ca 1934

Estimated auction price: €10,000 – €15,000

39. Delage D8 – 15 S coach Autobineau – ca 1930

Estimated auction price: €30,000 – €50,000

40. Bugatti Type 57 – 1937

Estimated auction price: €120,000 – €160,000

41. Delahaye 135 coach Chapron – ca 1948

Estimated auction price: €20,000 – €30,000

42. Talbot Lago Baby T15 LB cabriolet Guilloré – ca 1951

Estimated auction price: €25,000 – €35,000

43. Talbot Lago T26 Record Cabriolet par Saoutchik – 1948

Estimated auction price: €120,000 – €150,000

44. Lorraine-Dietrich B3-6

Estimated auction price: €25,000 – €35,000

45. Lorraine B3-6 torpédo Grummer

Estimated auction price: €20,000 – €30,000

46. Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport SWB par Saoutchik – 1949

Estimated auction price: €400,000 – €600,000

47. Talbot Lago T26 Record Fastback Coupé par Saoutchik

Estimated auction price: €250,000 – €350,000

48. Delahaye 235 coach Chapron – ca 1952

Estimated auction price: €30,000 – €40,000

49. Delahaye GFA 148 L limousine Guilloré – ca 1949

Estimated auction price: €5,000 – €7,000

50. Hotchkiss 686 Paris-Nice cabriolet – ca 1939

Estimated auction price: €14,000 – €18,000

51. Packard Super Eight cabriolet – ca 1938

Estimated auction price: €15,000 – €25,000

52. Jaguar Type S 3,4 L

Estimated auction price: €4,000 – €6,000

53. Innocenti S cabriolet

Estimated auction price: €3,000 – 5,000

54. Lancia Thema 8.32 berline – 1987

Estimated auction price: €2,000 – €3,000

55. Ferrari 308 GTSi – 1982

Estimated auction price: €5,000 – €10,000

56. Ferrari Mondial 3,2 L cabriolet – 1988

Estimated auction price:€18,000 -€24,000

57. Ferrari 400 GT – 1978

Estimated auction price: €12000 – 16000 €

58. Maserati A6G 2000 Gran Sport Berlinetta Frua – 1956

Estimated auction price:€800,000 -€1,200,000

59. Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider – 1961

Estimated auction price:€9,500,000 – €12,000,000

You can see the full Artcurial listing of cars here.

