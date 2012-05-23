12 Crazy New Facts About Mukesh Ambani's Billion-Dollar Home

Photo: Flickr/Christopher Macsurak and Getty Images/Stephen Lovekin
Mukesh Ambani, a business tycoon and the wealthiest man in India with an estimated net worth of $22.3 billion, recently moved into the world’s most expensive home with his wife and three children.The home, called Antilia, sits on Mumbai’s tony Altamount Road and cost an estimated $1 billion to build.
But despite a global fascination with the 27-story residential skyscraper, surprisingly little is known about it—until now.
Ambani’s wife Nita recently spoke about the soaring mansion in an interview for the first time with Vanity Fair‘s James Reginato. The whole profile is worth a read, but we’ve pulled out some of the most notable facts about Antilia.
The 400,000-square foot is 27 stories, high, but since some ceilings are double-height, it's closer to the size of a 40-story building.
Contrary to many media reports, Antilia is not located in the slums. It sits Altamount Road, one of the most expensive addresses in the world.
Unlike most of the world's wealthiest people, Antilia is the Ambanis' sole residence. They used to live in another Mumbai building that they shared with Mukesh's mother and brother.
A large staff is employed in the home but the kids, two of whom currently attend college in the US, still clean their rooms when they are home.
Antilia contains a multi-story garage with space for 168 cars. It also has three helipads on the roof, in case you prefer to arrive by air.
There is also a spa, terraced gardens and a temple where the family prays regularly. This blueprint shows the 2-story recreation centre.
Two design motifs—the sun and the lotus—are repeated throughout the mansion in rare materials like crystal, marble, and mother-of-pearl.
The Ambanis are vegetarians and teetotalers, and only serve wine during cocktail hours. Meals are vegetarian and alcohol-free.
