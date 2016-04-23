Antigravity aerial yoga is taking fitness to new heights

Antigravity aerial yoga is the latest fitness craze taking over the world, with participants hanging from hammocks and doing traditional yoga poses — in the air. The yoga is practiced at AntiGravity Fitness, which has locations all across the globe.
