The iPhone 5 May Be Ugly, But Here Is Evidence That Demand Will Be Strong

Apple is going to announce a new iPhone on September 12, and an astounding number of people are suddenly trying to sell their old iPhones.It seems safe to assume that these people are getting ready to buy a new one.



We’ve previously written about a company called Gazelle as a reliable way to sell your old electronics. You answer a few questions about your device’s condition and the company makes an offer to buy it from you.

Now, Gazelle tells us that ever since Apple invited reporters to its September 12 event, people have been flocking to Gazelle in efforts to unload their old devices.

Since the invite went out, Gazelle has made offer to buy more than 50,000 iPhones. That’s roughly five times the number of iPhones Gazelle offered to buy before the iPhone 4s announcement last year.

That’s great news for Apple. 68% of readers think the phone depicted in confirmed leaks of the iPhone 5 is “ugly.” Some have speculated that Apple might face weak demand for the new phone, given that its design will be an iteration, not an overhaul.

What’s not as great: sellers of non-Apple smartphones only showed a minor bump in volume over normal rates – less than 5%. Non-iPhone users aren’t anticipating switching.

