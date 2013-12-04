An Anti-Western Post Called 'You're Nothing Without The Motherland' Is Going Viral In China

An anonymous anti-Western post called ‘You’re Nothing Without The Motherland’ is blowing up on Chinese blogs and social media sites like Weibo, reports the

South China Morning Post.

State media is calling it a ‘spontaneous expression of patriotism,’ says the report.

‘You’re Nothing Without The Motherland’ warns China’s citizens to keep an eye out for Western powers that wish to destabilize the nation and “take advantage of social instability to harm Chinese people”.

“China would be in chaos if it lost the leadership of the CCP and this would be a catastrophe for the 1.3 billion Chinese people,” the post says.

This comes amid tensions between the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and China over air space over the South China Sea. Moreover, U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron arrived in Beijing yesterday — a Bloomberg reporter was barred from a presser with Cameron and Premier Li Keqiang — and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is about to arrive for a state visit as well.

In the post, the United States is singled out as “an initiator of plots” to foment chaos.

Luckily, says the post, President Xi Jinping, has the ability to capture ‘big tigers’ (like corrupt government officials). He is courageous despite the fact that he has the ‘blood of a princeling’.

If you think that’s a not-so-subtle way of putting Xi above the rest of the Chinese political fray, you might be onto something. Xi has been widely criticised in the West for consolidating power under his office.

This summer, Arthur Dong, a professor of strategy and economics at Georgetown University, said party officials told him to expect a ratcheting up of party indoctrination and “re-education” under Xi, and a few stories that have made it to the U.S. have given credence to that notion.

Back in September, Bloomberg reported that party members met for ‘self-criticism’ sessions that smacked of days of Mao. They’ve also been asked to watch a documentary called “In Memory of the Collapse of the Communist Party and the Soviet Union.” It’s a movie about how Western Democratic reforms destroyed the USSR.

Meanwhile, Xi himself has collected more power since the Third Plenum, a meeting on Chinese political and economic reforms. For example, leadership of the Central Finance and Economy Lending group — the group the decides on economic reform — was taken from the office of Premier Li Keqiang, and put under the office of the President.

But if Xi can capture ‘big tigers’ he can likely handle a little econ too.

