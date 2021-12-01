Anti-vax evangelical preacher who promoted unproven treatments died of COVID-19

A nurse holds the tube containing the photographer’s throat and nose swab sample for a Covid-19 test at a hospital on the 2nd day of his 14-day quarantine during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on October 29, 2020 in Stahnsdorf, Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The founder of an evangelical Christian network who opposed COVID-19 vaccines has died after contracting the virus.

The death of 64-year-old Marcus Lamb was announced by the Texas-based Daystar Television Network.

Lamb has publicly promoted unproven coronavirus treatments.

The founder of a global evangelical Christian television network who publicly opposed COVID-19 vaccines has died weeks after he contracted the virus.

The death of 64-year-old Marcus Lamb, the founder and president of the Texas-based Daystar Television Network, was announced Tuesday in a tweet by the conservative network.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning,” the tweet read. “The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer.”

Lamb has publicly opposed the available coronavirus vaccines and has instead promoted unproven COVID-19 treatments, Media Matters reported.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this is a spiritual attack from the enemy,” Lamb’s son Jonathan said about his father’s battle with COVID-19 during a broadcast on November 23, Religion News Service reported.

The son added, “As much as my parents have gone on here to kind of inform everyone about everything going on to the pandemic and some of the ways to treat COVID — there’s no doubt that the enemy is not happy about that. And he’s doing everything he can to take down my Dad.”

Marcus Lamb joins a growing list of conservative, anti-vaccine media personalities to have died as a result of COVID-19.

Radio hosts and coronavirus vaccine critics Bob Enyart, Dick Farrel, Phil Valentine, and Marc Bernier all died this year after their battles with the COVID-19.

Other high-profile anti-vaccine advocates to have died this year from the coronavirus include: former CIA officer and conspiracy theorist Robert David Steele, anti-mask rally organizer Caleb Wallace, and South Carolina GOP conservative leader Pressley Stutts.