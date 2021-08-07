A Florida radio host who railed against Dr. Fauci and vaccines has died from COVID-19

Dr. Joseph Varon (right) speaks to a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on December 29, 2020. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Longtime radio host Dick Farrel died from COVID-19 after railing against vaccines on Facebook.

“Why take a vax promoted by people who lied 2u all along about masks,” one of his posts read.

After contracting the virus, friends said Farrel texted them and urged them to get the vaccine.

A radio host from Florida who publicly bashed coronavirus vaccines has died from COVID-19.

Dick Farrel frequently advocated against the vaccine on his personal Facebook page.

“Why take a vax promoted by people who lied 2u all along about masks, where the virus came from and the death toll?” Farrel wrote on Facebook on July 3, with no additional context or clarification.

“Vaccine Bogus Bull Shid!, Two peeps I know, got vaxed, now have Corona, hospitalized critical,” he wrote on July 1. “Thank you Moderna, FOR NOTHING!”

His friend, Mike McCabe, said on Facebook that Farrel, 65, had been battling COVID-19 for three weeks before his death this week.

Farrel also railed against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading coronavirus expert, calling him a “power tripping lying freak.”

The longtime radio host was an ardent support of former President Donald Trump, Facebook posts show.

After contracting the virus, friends said Farrel texted them and urged them to get the vaccine, according to WPTV, an NBC News affiliate.

“He is the reason I took the shot,” said Amy Leigh Hair, Farrel’s close friend. “He texted me and told me to ‘Get it!’ He told me this virus is no joke and he said, “I wish I had gotten it!”

After his death, friends and former colleagues began to pour in tributes.

Lee Strasser, former market general manager for CBS Radio West Palm Beach, said Farrel was “flamboyant, outrageous at times, and willing to take on any and all comers,” WPTV reported.

“Was he right all the time? No,” Strasser added. “But he was “RIGHT” all the time, especially if you asked him. Did he stay out of trouble? Not always. Was he great with clients? Yes. Was he a pleasure in the building? Absolutely. Was he loyal? Unquestionably! Was he skilled? Yessir! His passing is a big loss. He was a kind-hearted person with a load of passion, and his memory will stand the test of time. We have all lost a friend in Farrel.”